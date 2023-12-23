If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Purdue Fort Wayne and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Purdue Fort Wayne's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 NR NR 80

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

Against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, a top 100 team in the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne notched its signature win of the season on December 2, a 98-77 road victory. Against Oakland, Anthony Roberts led the team by compiling 20 points to go along with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

77-67 over Northern Arizona (No. 108/RPI) on November 17

86-64 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 12

82-74 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on November 7

75-71 at home over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on November 29

89-80 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 291/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mastodons are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Purdue Fort Wayne has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mastodons are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Purdue Fort Wayne is facing the 321st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Mastodons' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Reviewing UPFW's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.