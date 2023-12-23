2024 NCAA Bracketology: Purdue Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis on Purdue and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Purdue ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|110
Purdue's best wins
Purdue notched its signature win of the season on November 16, when it secured a 72-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to the RPI. With 20 points, Rashunda Jones was the leading scorer versus Texas A&M. Second on the team was Abbey Ellis, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 12
- 67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 213/RPI) on December 1
- 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 246/RPI) on November 26
- 79-63 at home over Indiana State (No. 302/RPI) on December 20
- 83-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on December 6
Purdue's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Purdue is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Purdue has the 51st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Of the Boilermakers' 17 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.
- Purdue has 17 games left this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.
Purdue's next game
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
