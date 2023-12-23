For bracketology insights on Purdue and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Preseason national championship odds: +1500

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-1 3 4 2

Purdue's best wins

On December 16, Purdue registered its signature win of the season, a 92-84 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25. The leading point-getter against Arizona was Fletcher Loyer, who dropped 27 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

71-67 over Tennessee (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 21

78-75 over Marquette (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 22

92-86 over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on December 9

73-63 over Gonzaga (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

87-57 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on November 10

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Purdue has four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Purdue has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Purdue plays the second-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Boilermakers have 19 games remaining this year, including 19 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.

Purdue has 19 games left this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

