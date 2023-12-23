Player props are listed for Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (24.2).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 20.7 points Banchero scores per game are 2.8 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Saturday's assist prop total for Banchero (4.5) equals his year-long average.

Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point total set for Franz Wagner on Saturday is 2.4 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 4.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Wagner has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

