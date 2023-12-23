The Orlando Magic (16-11) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

Indiana is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The 127.1 points per game the Pacers score are 16.7 more points than the Magic allow (110.4).

When Indiana scores more than 110.4 points, it is 14-8.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are scoring 127.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (126.2).

In home games, Indiana is allowing 11.4 fewer points per game (120.6) than when playing on the road (132.0).

When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking 2.9 more treys per game (15.8) than in road games (12.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

