Pacers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (16-11) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 243.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-1.5
|243.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's 27 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 243.5 points 20 times.
- The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 253.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pacers' ATS record is 14-13-0 this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.
- Indiana has a record of 7-6, a 53.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Pacers.
Pacers vs Magic Additional Info
Pacers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|20
|74.1%
|127.1
|240.1
|126.1
|236.5
|242.1
|Magic
|4
|14.8%
|113
|240.1
|110.4
|236.5
|225.0
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Pacers have hit the over six times.
- At home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-7-0).
- The Pacers score 16.7 more points per game (127.1) than the Magic give up (110.4).
- Indiana has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 14-8 record overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.
Pacers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|14-13
|7-6
|21-6
|Magic
|18-9
|10-7
|13-14
Pacers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Pacers
|Magic
|127.1
|113
|1
|19
|14-8
|3-1
|14-8
|4-0
|126.1
|110.4
|29
|5
|2-1
|18-7
|2-1
|16-9
