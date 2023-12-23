The Orlando Magic (16-11) visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) after losing five road games in a row. The Pacers are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Pacers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 120 - Magic 119

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.6)

Pacers (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.9

The Magic (18-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 14.8% more often than the Pacers (14-13-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Indiana does it better (77.8% of the time) than Orlando (48.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 7-6, a better tally than the Magic have put up (7-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 126.1 points allowed per game, they've had to rely on their offense, which ranks best in the league averaging 127.1 points per game.

Indiana is grabbing only 40.0 boards per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.8 boards per contest (ninth-ranked).

With 30.7 dimes per game, the Pacers rank best in the league in the category.

Indiana is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Pacers are making 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 37.8% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

