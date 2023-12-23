On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Orlando Magic (16-11) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Indiana Pacers (14-13). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 127.1 points per game (first in the league) and allowing 126.1 (29th in the NBA).

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 20th in league, and giving up 110.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

These two teams average 240.1 points per game combined, 3.4 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 236.5 points per game, seven fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

Orlando has compiled an 18-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 24.5 -118 24.2

Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

