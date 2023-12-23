For bracketology analysis on Notre Dame and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 14 12 23

Notre Dame's best wins

When Notre Dame defeated the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 69 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 90-59 on November 24, it was its signature victory of the season so far. Natalija Marshall, in that signature victory, delivered a team-best 15 points with nine rebounds and one assist. Maddy Westbald also played a part with 15 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 85/RPI) on December 17

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on November 29

79-68 over Illinois (No. 153/RPI) on November 18

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 169/RPI) on November 15

84-47 at home over Western Michigan (No. 199/RPI) on December 21

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Notre Dame is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Fighting Irish have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Notre Dame has drawn the 114th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Fighting Irish's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at Notre Dame's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV Channel: ACC Network

