What are Indiana State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 309

Indiana State's best wins

When Indiana State took down the Radford Highlanders, who are ranked No. 282 in the RPI, on November 23 by a score of 64-52, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Mya Glanton, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Radford, compiled 20 points, while Kiley Bess was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 304/RPI) on November 6

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on December 10

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on December 2

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 4-3 -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Indiana State has the luxury of facing the 25th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Sycamores have 13 games left against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Indiana St has 20 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

