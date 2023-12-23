If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Indiana and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Indiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 1-0 15 15 12

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana's best wins

Indiana's best win of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to the RPI. Indiana captured the 72-63 neutral-site win on November 25. Sara Scalia led the offense against Princeton, delivering 28 points. Second on the team was MacKenzie Holmes with 20 points.

Next best wins

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 26/RPI) on December 22

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 98/RPI) on November 17

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on November 23

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 124/RPI) on November 19

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 144/RPI) on November 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Indiana has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Indiana is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Indiana has been given the 102nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Hoosiers have 14 games left against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Indiana has 16 games left this year, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 12:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Indiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.