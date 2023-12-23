Howard County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Howard County, Indiana today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Pekin at Eastern High School - Greentown
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Greentown, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.