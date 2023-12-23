Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 12 of 33 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 12 assists.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.