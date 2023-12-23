The Providence Friars (7-2, 0-0 Big East) face the Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Providence Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 17.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Butler vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank
190th 74.3 Points Scored 83.6 37th
47th 64.6 Points Allowed 70.1 158th
96th 38.6 Rebounds 37.9 126th
268th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 288th
189th 7.4 3pt Made 8.0 135th
150th 13.9 Assists 15.5 65th
266th 13.0 Turnovers 10.8 103rd

