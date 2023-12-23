Two streaking squads meet when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, who have won seven in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Providence Betting Trends

Butler has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Providence has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Friars games have hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Bulldogs were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

