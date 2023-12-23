Two streaking squads meet when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, who have won seven in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM Providence (-5.5) 141.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Providence (-5.5) 142.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Butler has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • Providence has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just two of the Friars games have hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Bulldogs were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

