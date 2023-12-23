The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), winners of seven straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 246th.

The Bulldogs average 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars allow (63).

Butler has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.1.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Butler sunk 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule