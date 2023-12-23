The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), winners of seven straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 246th.
  • The Bulldogs average 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars allow (63).
  • Butler has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.1.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.3.
  • At home, Butler sunk 7 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cal W 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse

