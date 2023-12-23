The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27

Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27 This is the first game this season Arkansas State is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Red Wolves have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Northern Illinois has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Huskies are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Wolves have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+2.5)



Northern Illinois (+2.5) In 12 Arkansas State games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

In 12 games played Northern Illinois has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Huskies are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Six of Arkansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

There have been four Northern Illinois games that have ended with a combined score higher than 54.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.1 points per game, 1.4 points fewer than the total of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.3 33.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 3-2 2-4

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.5 45.9 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.0 28.2 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 0-6-0 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-3 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

