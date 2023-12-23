For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

