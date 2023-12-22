The Golden State Warriors (13-14) play the Washington Wizards (5-22) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Chase Center. Klay Thompson of the Warriors and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

Warriors' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Warriors topped the Celtics 132-126 in OT. With 33 points, Stephen Curry was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 33 3 6 0 0 6 Klay Thompson 24 4 4 1 1 6 Jonathan Kuminga 17 7 2 2 0 1

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards defeated the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 118-117. Kuzma scored a team-high 32 points (and added six assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 32 8 6 1 0 3 Tyus Jones 24 3 3 1 0 5 Daniel Gafford 16 8 0 4 6 0

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry posts 28.2 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the floor and 41.6% from downtown with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Thompson posts 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dario Saric is putting up 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Kevon Looney puts up 5.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the floor.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones' averages on the season are 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Wizards receive 11.6 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.7 boards and 4.0 assists.

The Wizards get 17.2 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Wizards receive 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 26.0 4.9 5.2 0.6 0.6 4.1 Kyle Kuzma WAS 23.8 5.9 3.4 0.4 0.7 2.4 Tyus Jones WAS 14.4 3.4 6.2 1.8 0.6 2.0 Klay Thompson GS 20.5 4.9 2.0 0.7 0.5 3.8 Brandin Podziemski GS 9.8 5.8 2.8 1.1 0.4 1.3 Daniel Gafford WAS 11.5 6.9 2.1 0.7 2.5 0.0

