Top Warriors vs. Wizards Players to Watch - December 22
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) play the Washington Wizards (5-22) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Chase Center. Klay Thompson of the Warriors and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT
Warriors' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Warriors topped the Celtics 132-126 in OT. With 33 points, Stephen Curry was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|33
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Klay Thompson
|24
|4
|4
|1
|1
|6
|Jonathan Kuminga
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
Wizards' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Wizards defeated the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 118-117. Kuzma scored a team-high 32 points (and added six assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|32
|8
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Tyus Jones
|24
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Daniel Gafford
|16
|8
|0
|4
|6
|0
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry posts 28.2 points, 4.7 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the floor and 41.6% from downtown with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).
- Thompson posts 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dario Saric is putting up 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Kevon Looney puts up 5.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the floor.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones' averages on the season are 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Wizards receive 11.6 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.7 boards and 4.0 assists.
- The Wizards get 17.2 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists.
- The Wizards receive 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|26.0
|4.9
|5.2
|0.6
|0.6
|4.1
|Kyle Kuzma
|WAS
|23.8
|5.9
|3.4
|0.4
|0.7
|2.4
|Tyus Jones
|WAS
|14.4
|3.4
|6.2
|1.8
|0.6
|2.0
|Klay Thompson
|GS
|20.5
|4.9
|2.0
|0.7
|0.5
|3.8
|Brandin Podziemski
|GS
|9.8
|5.8
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|1.3
|Daniel Gafford
|WAS
|11.5
|6.9
|2.1
|0.7
|2.5
|0.0
