How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.6% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
- Southern Indiana is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 332nd.
- The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 66.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- Southern Indiana is 3-2 when it scores more than 65.9 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. Away, it scores 60.7.
- In 2023-24 the Screaming Eagles are conceding 18.3 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana drains more triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (32.8%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 79-47
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
