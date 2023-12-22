The Marist Red Foxes (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 123.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -4.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 123.5 points eight times.

Notre Dame's contests this year have an average point total of 130.4, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Irish are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 43.4% less often than Marist (8-1-0) this year.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 8 72.7% 62.8 131.2 67.5 127.9 135.6 Marist 7 77.8% 68.4 131.2 60.4 127.9 133.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The 62.8 points per game the Fighting Irish record are only 2.4 more points than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).

Notre Dame has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 60.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Notre Dame vs. Marist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 5-6-0 2-3 3-8-0 Marist 8-1-0 2-0 2-7-0

Notre Dame vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Marist 11-8 Home Record 5-10 0-10 Away Record 4-9 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.