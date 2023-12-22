The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Marist Players to Watch

  • Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Daughtry: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Pascarelli: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Marist Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
344th 64.2 Points Scored 67.5 311th
92nd 67.3 Points Allowed 61.5 15th
225th 35.7 Rebounds 33.9 284th
249th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6 351st
213th 7.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
314th 11 Assists 13.3 185th
125th 11.2 Turnovers 11.9 178th

