How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marist Red Foxes (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Red Foxes' opponents have hit.
- Notre Dame is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes rank 273rd.
- The Fighting Irish average just 2.4 more points per game (62.8) than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).
- When Notre Dame scores more than 60.4 points, it is 4-2.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Notre Dame put up 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.
- In home games, the Fighting Irish gave up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (73.5).
- In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|L 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|L 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
