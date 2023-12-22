The Marist Red Foxes (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Red Foxes' opponents have hit.
  • Notre Dame is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes rank 273rd.
  • The Fighting Irish average just 2.4 more points per game (62.8) than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).
  • When Notre Dame scores more than 60.4 points, it is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Notre Dame put up 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Fighting Irish gave up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (73.5).
  • In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Marquette L 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown L 72-68 Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel L 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/22/2023 Marist - Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Virginia - Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 NC State - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.