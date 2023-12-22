The Marist Red Foxes (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Red Foxes' opponents have hit.

Notre Dame is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Foxes rank 273rd.

The Fighting Irish average just 2.4 more points per game (62.8) than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).

When Notre Dame scores more than 60.4 points, it is 4-2.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame put up 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.

In home games, the Fighting Irish gave up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (73.5).

In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than away from home (8.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule