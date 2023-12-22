Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) and Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at Purcell Pavilion has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Notre Dame coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Notre Dame vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 66, Marist 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-1.5)

Notre Dame (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 129.6

Notre Dame is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Marist's 8-1-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Fighting Irish's games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Red Foxes' games have gone over.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 62.8 points per game to rank 350th in college basketball and are giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball.

Notre Dame grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Notre Dame makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Fighting Irish rank 335th in college basketball by averaging 84.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

Notre Dame has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (129th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

