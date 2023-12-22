Madison County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Indiana today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe Central High School at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria Monroe High School at Tri-Central High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Sharpsville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.