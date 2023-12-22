Jackson County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jackson County, Indiana today? We've got what you need.
Jackson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medora Jr-Sr High School at Cannelton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cannelton, IN
- Conference: Southern Roads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
