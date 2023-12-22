The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons average 10.0 more points per game (68.7) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (58.7).

When it scores more than 58.7 points, Bowling Green is 6-2.

Indiana is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.

The Hoosiers score 80.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Falcons give up.

Indiana has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.

When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 80.6 points, it is 5-1.

The Hoosiers shoot 50.7% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons allow defensively.

The Falcons shoot 43.2% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62)

14.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62) Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Indiana Schedule