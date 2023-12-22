Friday's contest that pits the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 109-56 win over Evansville in their most recent game on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Bowling Green 63

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers picked up their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Indiana has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Hoosiers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 over Princeton (No. 45) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 77) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 102) on November 17

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 126) on November 30

66-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 145) on December 9

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62)

14.9 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62) Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 80.6 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.9 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.