Floyd County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Floyd County, Indiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corydon Central High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Albany, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.