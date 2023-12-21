The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Roman Josi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Josi has a goal in seven games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 32 games this year, Josi has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 32 games this season, Josi has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Josi Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 3 27 Points 2 7 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

