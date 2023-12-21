The Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Purdue has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Boilermakers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Jacksonville is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Dolphins games have hit the over seven out of nine times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Purdue is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), but only second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +900.

Based on its moneyline odds, Purdue has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

