The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 28th.

The Boilermakers put up 12.8 more points per game (86.2) than the Dolphins allow (73.4).

When Purdue totals more than 73.4 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Purdue scored nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 64.3.

Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last season, averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule