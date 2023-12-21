How to Watch Purdue vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- New Orleans vs Ohio State (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Stony Brook vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Ball State vs Minnesota (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 28th.
- The Boilermakers put up 12.8 more points per game (86.2) than the Dolphins allow (73.4).
- When Purdue totals more than 73.4 points, it is 8-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Purdue scored nine more points per game (76.3) than it did on the road (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 64.3.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last season, averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.