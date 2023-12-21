Thursday's game between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) and Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 91-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 91, Jacksonville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-29.5)

Purdue (-29.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Purdue's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, and Jacksonville's is 5-4-0. The Boilermakers have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Dolphins have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 86.2 points per game to rank 17th in college basketball and are allowing 70.5 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball.

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 37th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per contest.

Purdue knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Boilermakers rank 19th in college basketball by averaging 106 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 101st in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (181st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (322nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.