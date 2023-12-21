When the Philadelphia Flyers meet the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Travis Sanheim and Roman Josi should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Nashville's Filip Forsberg has recorded 20 assists and 16 goals in 32 games. That's good for 36 points.

Josi's 27 points this season, including seven goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Philadelphia.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a record of 4-3-0 in 10 games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 244 saves and a .900 save percentage, 41st in the league.

Flyers Players to Watch

One of Philadelphia's leading offensive players this season is Travis Konecny, with 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 19:04 per game.

Sanheim is another important player for Philadelphia, with 22 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring four goals and adding 18 assists.

Sean Couturier has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 29 games for Philadelphia.

In 13 games, Samuel Ersson's record is 8-3-2. He has conceded 33 goals (2.51 goals against average) and has made 295 saves.

Predators vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 6th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.09 13th 7th 32.6 Shots 30 22nd 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31 18th 30th 10.2% Power Play % 20.87% 18th 4th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 23rd

