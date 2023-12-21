On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Indiana Pacers (14-12), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 106 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 128 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 126.5 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 234 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 239 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has covered 10 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 24.5 -125 24.5

Pacers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Grizzlies +12500 +6600 -

