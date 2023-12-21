Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish took care of business in their last game 76-39 against Purdue on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 84, Western Michigan 54

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Irish defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 82 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on November 29

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 86) on December 17

79-68 over Illinois (No. 87) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 97) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 228) on November 15

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG% Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Kylee Watson: 8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have a +292 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.4 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and are giving up 57.9 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball.

