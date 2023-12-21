Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 144-113 win over the Hornets (his most recent game) Turner produced 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's examine Turner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.5 16.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 25.3 25.2 PR -- 24.1 24.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Turner has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 11.6% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Turner's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies allow 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 45.8 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 25.3 per contest, ninth in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 27 15 4 1 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.