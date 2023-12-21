Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marion County, Indiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ben Davis High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.