The North Alabama Lions (6-6) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) at Assembly Hall on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -14.5 148.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

Indiana has an average total of 146.4 in its outings this year, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hoosiers are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Hoosiers have played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Indiana, based on the moneyline, is 91.7%.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 3 33.3% 73.5 152.3 72.8 146.5 141.3 North Alabama 5 50% 78.8 152.3 73.7 146.5 145.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Hoosiers put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Lions allow (73.7).

Indiana has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.7 points.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 4-5-0 0-2 4-5-0 North Alabama 5-5-0 1-1 4-6-0

Indiana vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana North Alabama 15-2 Home Record 9-4 5-7 Away Record 8-10 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

