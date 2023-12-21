Indiana vs. North Alabama December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (5-4) will face the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET and air on BTN.
Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Indiana vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|194th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|80.7
|70th
|139th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|244th
|259th
|31.4
|Rebounds
|33.9
|156th
|302nd
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|241st
|363rd
|3.1
|3pt Made
|8.7
|82nd
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|13.6
|162nd
|201st
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|269th
