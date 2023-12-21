The North Alabama Lions (5-4) will face the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET and air on BTN.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK KJ Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Fulcher: 6.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 194th 74.1 Points Scored 80.7 70th 139th 69.3 Points Allowed 73.8 244th 259th 31.4 Rebounds 33.9 156th 302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 241st 363rd 3.1 3pt Made 8.7 82nd 127th 14.4 Assists 13.6 162nd 201st 12.1 Turnovers 13.1 269th

