Indiana vs. North Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) take on the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on BTN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1400
|+760
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Indiana vs. North Alabama Betting Trends
- Indiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- So far this season, four out of the Hoosiers' nine games have gone over the point total.
- North Alabama has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- Lions games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Indiana is 51st in college basketball. It is way below that, 110th, according to computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the -biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.