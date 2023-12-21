The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) take on the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on BTN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-14.5) 148.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Indiana (-14.5) 148.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

  • Indiana has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • So far this season, four out of the Hoosiers' nine games have gone over the point total.
  • North Alabama has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
  • Lions games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Indiana is 51st in college basketball. It is way below that, 110th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +12500, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

