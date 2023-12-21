How to Watch Indiana vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) take on the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 159th.
- The Hoosiers score only 0.2 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Lions give up (73.7).
- Indiana has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Indiana played better in home games last season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in road games.
- The Hoosiers surrendered 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.2 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Indiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|L 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|L 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
