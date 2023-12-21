The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) take on the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 159th.

The Hoosiers score only 0.2 fewer points per game (73.5) than the Lions give up (73.7).

Indiana has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Indiana played better in home games last season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in road games.

The Hoosiers surrendered 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.2 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Indiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule