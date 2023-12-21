Filip Forsberg will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Forsberg against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 18:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Forsberg has a goal in 12 games this year out of 32 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Forsberg has a point in 22 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points 11 times.

Forsberg has an assist in 17 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 3 36 Points 3 16 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.