The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Show Me Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Redhawks allow their opponents to score (72.3).

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Evansville is 1-4.

Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.

The Redhawks put up 65.1 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 86.8 the Purple Aces give up.

The Redhawks are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Purple Aces allow to opponents (49.6%).

The Purple Aces make 36.8% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Maggie Hartwig: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Barbora Tomancova: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Alana Striverson: 8.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

