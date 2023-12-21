Thursday's game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) and Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) matching up at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Purple Aces head into this contest after a 109-56 loss to Indiana on Monday.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 76, Evansville 71

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces defeated the Lindenwood (MO) Lions in a 70-68 win on December 16. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Redhawks have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Evansville has five losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Maggie Hartwig: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Barbora Tomancova: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Alana Striverson: 8.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces put up 70.9 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 86.8 per contest (358th in college basketball). They have a -159 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

At home, the Purple Aces score 67.2 points per game. On the road, they average 74.6.

Evansville is conceding fewer points at home (73.4 per game) than on the road (100.2).

