The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Sissons are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colton Sissons vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Sissons has averaged 16:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Sissons has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Sissons has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Sissons has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 32 games played.

The implied probability that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sissons going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sissons Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 3 16 Points 0 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.