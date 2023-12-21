Thursday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (7-4) versus the Ohio Bobcats (3-5) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bulldogs lost their most recent matchup 88-62 against UConn on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 73, Ohio 58

Butler Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Wisconsin Badgers, the No. 78 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-51 on December 3, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Butler is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Butler is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 78) on December 3

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 174) on November 12

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 175) on November 18

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 223) on November 25

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 326) on November 29

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Rachel Kent: 10.5 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

10.5 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) Sydney Jaynes: 8.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jordan Meulemans: 10.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (32-for-63)

10.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (32-for-63) Ari Wiggins: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

At home, the Bulldogs are scoring 8.7 more points per game (69.2) than they are when playing on the road (60.5).

Defensively, Butler has played better at home this year, ceding 51.0 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.