The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -11.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Ball State has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Ball State's average game total this season has been 142.6, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Ball State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Ball State has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Cardinals have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ball State has a 14.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 45.5% 80.5 156.6 67.0 133.5 144.0 Ball State 3 37.5% 76.1 156.6 66.5 133.5 143.3

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up 9.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (67.0).

Ball State has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 9-2-0 6-0 5-6-0 Ball State 6-2-0 0-0 3-5-0

Ball State vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Ball State 6-11 Home Record 12-2 1-9 Away Record 6-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

