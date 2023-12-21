The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) face the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida

Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 62.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Ball State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.

Georgia has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.

The Bulldogs put up 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinals allow.

Georgia has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 70.5 points, it is 7-0.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Nyla Hampton: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Marie Kiefer: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Alex Richard: 9.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%

9.0 PTS, 51.5 FG% Madelyn Bischoff: 13.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (31-for-60)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Schedule