The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-11.5) 141.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-11.5) 141.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ball State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Ball State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

Minnesota is 9-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Golden Gophers' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.