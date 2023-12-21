Ball State vs. Minnesota: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|141.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|141.5
|-780
|+530
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Ball State vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Ball State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
- Minnesota is 9-2-0 ATS this season.
- A total of five out of the Golden Gophers' 11 games this season have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.